This Baton Rouge industrial firm just announced an expansion

Baton Rouge-based John H. Carter Company continues to expand its footprint in the Capital Region.

The company, which provides a wide array of products, services and support for industrial, commercial and municipal customers, signed a lease agreement for roughly 10,000 square feet of additional space at Barringer Foreman Tech Park, the 28-acre business community on Airline Highway.

Todd Pevey of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the transaction. This is the company’s fifth expansion through St. John Properties.

John H. Carter will now occupy 45,900 square feet within the nearly 220,000-square-foot business park.

“The company’s first lease in the complex consisted of 13,500 square feet in 2013, and the group will soon occupy space in three separate buildings,” John H. Carter Vice President Tim Walker says in a prepared statement. “Having multiple facilities within the same business community will create valuable synergies, improve operational efficiencies, and facilitate communication.”

John H. Carter is taking additional space in a 60,240-square-foot building on Airline Highway near Baringer Road. The building will house its machinery and engine solutions division.

The company expects to occupy the building in the second quarter of this year with 40 employees.

The workforce is expected to eventually increase to more than 50 in the new space.

The industrial firm purchased a multitenant industrial warehouse/office property in Gonzales last June for $750,000. It also acquired an industrial property in Geismar that houses Code Red Safety for $1.65 million a couple of weeks later.

The company has 14 facilities throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.