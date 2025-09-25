This Baton Rouge chef will showcase his talents in the Big Apple next month

Next month, 11 Louisiana chefs will travel to New York City to showcase their talents and promote Louisiana tourism.

The event, called Taste Louisiana in NYC, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the historic Chelsea Market. It’ll see Chelsea Market transformed into a “Louisiana-inspired playground,” complete with food prepared by the aforementioned chefs, regional beverages and live music from David St. Romain and Wayne Toups.

Representing Baton Rouge will be Russell Davis, executive chef of Eliza Restaurant & Bar. Davis is known for bringing modern flair to classic Louisiana dishes.

Louisiana Travel Association President and CEO Chris Landry tells Daily Report that his team is excited to be bringing Louisiana cuisine to a national stage.

“Taste Louisiana gives chefs like Russell the chance to show people what makes our state’s cuisine so special: our flavors, our creativity and our traditions,” Landry says. “At the end of the day, we want folks to be inspired to come experience it for themselves here in Louisiana. There’s nothing quite like sitting down for a meal in our state, and we hope this event sparks that curiosity and brings more visitors our way.”

The other Louisiana chefs who will be making the trip to the Big Apple are:

Alon Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality (New Orleans)

Maggie Scales of Link Restaurant Group (New Orleans)

Kim Nuzum of Café Sydnie Mae (Breaux Bridge)

Lyle Broussard of Crying Eagle Brewing (Lake Charles)

Niema DiGrazia of Abby Singer’s Bistro (Bossier)

Peter Cooke of Park Bistro (Lafayette)

Kim Kringlie of The Dakota Restaurant (Covington)

Chase Raley of Parish Restaurant and Standard Coffee Co. (Monroe)

Nadia Burrell of NadieB’s (Houma)

Willie Gaspard of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel (Charenton)

Taste Louisiana is a collaboration of the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and several regional tourism agencies.