This Baton Rouge chef is drawing national acclaim  

Tremaine Devine was not born in the South, but he’s no stranger to its kitchens. Inside restaurants like Zorba’s Greek Bistro, Bistro Byronz and The Little Village, he’s pleased local taste buds.

These days, the Chicago native is whipping up plates through his catering and food truck business.

Inside Tre’s Street Kitchen, Devine slings burgers, pastas, birria nachos and more. The mobile eatery also has served hungry fans at Tiger Stadium and busy students at Southern University and Southeastern University. Devine has even bottled his signature Tre’s Street Sauce, which is sold on Amazon and his website.

These projects recently earned him attention from the likes of The New York Times, Heinz and Chase. Read the full story about Devine and how his recipes combine his Midwestern roots with Southern flair, from the latest edition of 225 magazine.