This accounting firm just bought the property housing its Baton Rouge office

A full-service public accounting firm recently purchased the property that has housed its operations on East Airport Avenue.

TWRU CPAs & Financial Advisors bought the property through TWRU Building LLC from 527 East Airport Partnership for $990,000, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Managing partner Don Brown represented the seller and TWRU partners Linda Gibson, Sara Downing and Lana Odom represented the buyer.

TWRU’s office is on East Airport Avenue near Independence Park.

Edgar Thomas started the accounting firm in 1948. In 2011, it changed its name to TWRU CPAs & Financial Advisors. The firm has grown to nearly 30 employees, including 15 CPAs. It also has a location on Burgess Avenue in Walker.