They’re back: Dunne and Nader make repeat appearances in SI’s swimsuit edition

Two prominent Baton Rouge names will be featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Brooks Nader, a 2015 graduate of Episcopal High School, returns to the magazine for the seventh consecutive year. The finance-student-turned-supermodel first appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2019 after being discovered through the publication’s model search competition in Miami. Nader debuted with Sports Illustrated in 2019 after being discovered through the publication’s model search competition in Miami. She was later named Rookie of the Year in 2019, landed the cover in 2023 and named a brand legend in 2024.

Joining her in this edition is LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, marking her third consecutive appearance. Dunne was named the top-earning female college athlete in 2022 with a $2.3 million valuation. Her value has only increased since, with an estimated $4.1 million in current NIL deals—ranking her fourth among all college athletes.

The gymnast announced on social media last summer that she would return to LSU for her fifth and final season of collegiate athletics.

Both women were photographed for the magazine in the Bahamas. The 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition hits newsstands in May.