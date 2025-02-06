These two local companies are partnering to improve workplace wellness 

Baton Rouge physical therapy practice Kinetic Physical Therapy and commercial furniture dealer Frost-Barber of Louisiana are joining forces to offer local professionals customized ergonomic evaluations and body-friendly office furniture.

After meeting at an event last year for local nonprofit The Alliance, Kinetic Physical Therapy founder Lisa Jain and Frost-Barber of Louisiana President and CEO Chris Laderer saw the opportunity to create a bridge between ergonomics and workplace wellness.

This year, the two companies are collaborating to provide professionals, C-suite executives and local businesses with ergonomic assessments focused on creating workspaces that support posture, productivity and health. The ergonomic assessments take place on-site at local offices or at Kinetic Physical Therapy. This month, Jain plans to open a mock office in her building, which will contain Frost-Barber of Louisiana furniture such as a height-adjustable desk, an adjustable seat, a monitor arm and productivity-friendly lighting.

Office ergonomic evaluations include a full medical history assessment and a postural exam. Jain examines how the person functions in their current workstation before offering simple modifications or recommending different furniture. Each person who completes an assessment receives a written report, along with before and after photos of their posture and workstation.

Laderer says these ergonomic assessments benefit local businesses by improving the team’s blood flow, increasing engagement and boosting overall health, resulting in fewer sick days and a healthier work-life balance.

“The one thing that businesses are struggling with right now is reattraction and reengagement,” Laderer says. “Organizations are struggling to pull people back to the office, and it’s a heavy investment. It all starts with providing a great work environment that is a healthy place to go that outperforms your first choice, which for a lot of people is home.”