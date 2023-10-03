These overlooked SBA tools can help your business succeed

Businesses often overlook resources available from the Small Business Administration.

SBA programs can offer advice, mentoring, access to capital, and federal contracting assistance among other things.

Here are some of the SBA programs businesses can utilize:

Small Business Development Centers: These SBA centers provide counseling and training to small businesses in accessing capital, business planning, financial management, marketing and more. Louisiana’s can be found here .

Score mentoring program: Score is an organization partially funded by the SBA and which provides free mentoring, resources and education across the U.S. For more information or to find a local mentor, owners can visit the SBA’s site under the local assistance tab.

Federal contracting assistance programs: The SBA offers programs to help disadvantaged small business owners who meet eligibility requirements. There are specific federal goals to help these types of businesses succeed. Businesses can find more details at the SBA site, under the federal contracting tab.