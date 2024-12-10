These firms are in the running to develop the new downtown master plan

Baton Rouge civic leaders this week announced the trio of out-of-state planning firms that have been shortlisted to help develop a new master plan for downtown Baton Rouge, to be called Plan Baton Rouge Phase III.

Some 23 firms submitted applications to help develop the strategy, which is being sponsored by a handful of influential local entities, including the city-parish, Downtown Development District, Visit Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The plan is expected to focus on the intersections of design, public space activation and placemaking, commerce and mobility to invest in the next chapter of downtown development, according to a release.

Sasaki, of Denver, Colorado; Chicago-based SOM; and WXY, of New York, are the three firms currently in the running.

The finalist will be selected after a final round of oral presentations, with the planning process currently expected to kick off early January.

Of the 23 firms that responded to the RFP issued by BRAF in August, Baton Rouge’s WSP was the only Louisiana firm to apply.

“We were thrilled to see the interest by these world-class firms who have previously worked on the downtown plans of many of the most attractive riverfront cities in the world,” says Eric Dexter, vice president of Civic Leadership Initiatives at the BRAF.

Significant community engagement efforts are expected to be required in the contract. The final plan is expected to set a vision and framework to guide comprehensive growth that prioritizes reinvestment in the downtown area, including new residential development and enhancing the riverfront.

An implementation plan and accountability structures to ensure the plan is fully implemented will be provided at the completion of the planning process.

Downtown Baton Rouge’s last master plan—Plan Baton Rouge II—was completed in 2009, while Plan Baton Rouge I was unveiled in 1998. The two plans are credited for establishing a framework that led to more than $3 billion in new investments in downtown in the last two decades, according to BRAF.