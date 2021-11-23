These Baton Rouge restaurants are open for dine-in on Thanksgiving 

Thanksgiving prep isn’t easy. So close your kitchen this Thanksgiving and try one of these restaurants that will be open for your big meal.

Make your reservations early and take the stress out of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s has all the traditional Thanksgiving foods without the prep. For $45, guests can enjoy a dinner consisting of soup or salad starter, an entree of hand-carved roasted turkey, a choice of two sides and a dessert. There is even an option for your little ones that will cost around $22. If you don’t want a traditional holiday dinner, you can order anything from Sullivan’s regular menu instead. Check out the full Thanksgiving menu here. Don’t forget to call ahead to reserve a table.

BRQ Seafood & Barbecue

Head into BRQ this Thanksgiving for a traditional meal. Treat your family to a three-course dinner that includes classics and favorites like smoked turkey, glazed ham and all the sides. Don’t forget to finish your meal with a delectable slice of pie. BRQ’s Thanksgiving meal is $34 per person. Head over to BRQ’s website to reserve your table. If you’re reserving a table for five or more, call the restaurant to make a reservation.

Texas de Brazil

This Thanksgiving, Texas de Brazil is offering its regular dinner menu with some holiday classics. Enjoy Thanksgiving options like roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole and sausage stuffing. The Baton Rouge location in Perkins Rowe opens at 11 a.m. You can reserve a table online through Texas de Brazil’s website.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Located in the Renaissance Hotel, Tallulah is making Thanksgiving easy this year with a lunch buffet. Tallulah’s offerings include salads, soups, gumbos, cheese and fruit boards, turkey and ham carving stations, all the fixings and desserts. Alcoholic beverages are not included, but can be added to your meal. The Thanksgiving lunch buffet is $38 for adults and $15 for children. You can check out the full menu here.

The Gregory

The Gregory, located in The Watermark Hotel downtown, is also serving up a buffet-style Thanksgiving feast. The Gregory’s Thanksgiving meal offers two choices of protein: charcoal-roasted turkey or sweet pepper-glazed pork shoulder. Once you choose your protein, you can pick from a large selection of sides including mac and cheese, collard greens and sweet potato casserole. Finish it all off with any of the restaurant’s autumnal pies. Check out the full spread and make your reservation here

The Little Village

The Little Village’s Airline location will be open this Thanksgiving with a special menu. Start your meal with butternut squash and shrimp bisque. Feast on a roasted turkey dinner or a Chilean sea bass dinner. For dessert, try pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake. Make your reservation ahead of Thanksgiving day. You can see the full menu on The Little Village’s Instagram.

Ruffino’s

Ruffino’s Restaurant will be open and serving all your favorites on Thanksgiving day until 3 p.m. Make a reservation on its website—as of this morning, there were still tables available.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The multi-course meals include salad, turkey and gravy, shareable sides and dessert. Pair the meal with the restaurant’s festive seasonal cocktails to get into the holiday spirit. There’s even a children’s menu with kiddo-approved holiday food. Reserve your table and view the full menu here.

This story was first published by 225 magazine. See the full list here.