These Baton Rouge researchers are among most cited in world

Five Pennington Biomedical Research Center faculty members and one adjunct professor rank among the most cited researchers in the world, according to the Google Scholar Citations database.

The database gauges a researcher’s productivity and impact of published papers with the h-index―named for physicist Jorge Hirsch, who suggest the measurement that takes into account a researcher’s total number of papers and how many times each was cited by other scholars. An h-index over 100 means that at least 100 of the scholar’s papers have been cited more than 100 times.

According to the database, 5,882 scholars across the world have an h-index at or above 100, including the six at Pennington. The h-index is a tangible way for people to note the impact of research across all scientific disciplines, says John Kirwan, Pennington’s executive director

The six researchers are primarily focused in the fields of nutrition, epidemiology, biochemistry, cardiology and pediatric obesity. They are as follows: