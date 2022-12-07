Christmas tree shortage? These Baton Rouge businesses are selling live trees

Real Christmas trees are harder to come by in 2022 than in years past, thanks to a recent rise in demand coupled with a decrease in supply. But there are still a few places around the Capitol Region with spruce trees.

Louisiana Nursery, for instance, has sold real Christmas trees for the past 40 years, selling about 8,000 trees every year. The nursery regularly restocks when it receives between 600 to 700 new trees via refrigerated truck. It’s all preordered a year in advance from various family-owned farms.

“We always have a constant flow of trees being sold and replenished,” says Ben Pecnik, vice president of Louisiana Nursery.

Its first load of trees arrived Nov. 12. Prices range anywhere from $30 for a 2-foot tree to $500 for a 14-footer. The nursery told 225 that it had sold about half of its tree stock at the time of publication.

A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees does things a little differently, growing its own trees on a family farm in North Carolina. There are several locations around the country. It has set up shop during the holiday season in Baton Rouge for 13 years.

“We cut these 10 days ago in a snowstorm on our property,” says Jody Estain, of A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees. “We got them down here in six days. They are fresh, guaranteed.”

