These are the worst traits an employee can have, according to research 

People spend roughly 44 hours a week at work, which is a lot of time to spend with people who can either make the experience awful or enjoyable.
As Inc. reports, multiple studies find the qualities below to be the worst an employee can possess. Addressing them is crucial as they may result in the spread of toxicity and high turnover rates if left unattended for too long:
- Negativity—Workplace review website Comparably surveyed thousands of its users to understand their feelings toward their co-workers. Their data was collected from over 20,000 employees between November 2017 and November 2018. According to the survey, having a negative personality is worse than being lazy or arrogant.
- Taking credit for other people’s ideas—This is a warning signal for many employers, indicating a lack of integrity and character, which are essential qualities for being a valuable team member.
- Perfectionism—Perfectionism silently stifles productivity by showing up in self-defeating thought patterns that are pretty easy to recognize. See the full list from Inc.