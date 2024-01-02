These 2024 tax changes could beef up paychecks 

The new year brings slightly larger paychecks to many Americans thanks to changes the IRS made to adjust for inflation, Axios reports.

New IRS tax brackets and increased standard deductions went into effect Jan. 1 along with other tax inflation adjustments that include the mileage rate increasing by 1.5 cents a mile and higher contribution limits for tax-deferred retirement plans.

The IRS also changed 2024 tax withholding tables, which determine how much money employers should withhold from employee wages in paychecks for federal taxes. Read the full story.