Theater attendance soars as moviegoers return

With COVID-19 cases falling, theater attendance is rising exponentially compared to this time a year ago and even earlier this year.

Cinemark, with a location in Perkins Rowe, says sales were four times higher in the quarter ended March 31 in a year-over comparison, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Movie attendance has been something of a yo-yo, especially with Omicron posing challenge at the beginning of this year, prompting a shift in movie releases that theaters rely on. Ticket sales increased during the second half of the quarter, however, as COVID cases began falling across the country.

Box office recovery continues and Cinemark is optimistic about films slated for the rest of the year.

Revenue at Cinemark rose to $460.5 million compared with $114.4 million last year, higher than what analysts expected. Admissions sales also rose 320% to $235.8 million, while concession sales soared around 380%. Read the full story.