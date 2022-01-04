The Urban Hound opening at Perkins Rowe

The Urban Hound, which offers “practical products and smart accessories for the modern canine and their people,” plans to open at Perkins Rowe on Feb. 1, in the former location of upscale kitchen goods store Sur La Table.

The store will offer dog owners treats, food, dog toys, accessories and other products in a nearly 5,000-square-foot space next to Spaces. Sur La Table closed in 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy and closed more than 100 of its stores. Officials with Perkins Rowe did not respond to to requests for comment about the lease in time for this afternoon’s publishing deadline.

“After such a warm welcome at our pop-up shop during the holidays we decided that it was the right time to launch our first store,” says owner Tavia Crumpler, who founded the store along with Darla O’Connor, in a prepared announcement. “We feel the walkability and dog friendly culture of Perkins Rowe makes it a perfect fit for The Urban Hound.”

You can read more about The Urban Hound at their website.