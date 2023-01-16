The top perks employees want to see going forward 

Despite all the headlines about layoffs hitting Silicon Valley and Wall Street, most employers will be feeling the tailwind of the war for talent in the new year.

The labor market has remained stubbornly robust in the face of recession forecasts and the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates. Hiring is especially competitive for small businesses.

That environment has prompted employers to keep investing in ways to attract and retain talent. Naturally, paychecks are part of the pitch. As of this past November, wages were up 6% year over year—with job switchers getting an even larger annual raise of 7.7 percent. Still, salaries are not the only tool. Experts say benefits packages are one of the most valuable parts of an employee’s experience and are an important way for businesses to differentiate themselves.

Here are some of the benefits workers likely want that go beyond the standard health insurance and paid time off, according to Inc.

Hybrid work environment. For industries where working from home is possible, don’t expect employees to be willing to commute to the office five days a week. Flexible schedules. Employees don’t just want more control over where they work. Absorbing health care premiums . More companies have begun fully covering the cost of premiums, with one-third of small business employees now enrolled in a plan where they do not pay anything out of pocket for single coverage. An expanded definition of family leave . Employers should expect to expand the scope of their family leave policy beyond maternity leave to include more customizable options that can support fathers, same-sex couples, adoptive parents, foster parents, grandparents who are caregivers for grandchildren, bereavement, and those looking after elderly or sick loved ones.

Read the full story from Inc. for more of the benefits employees want from their companies.