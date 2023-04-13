The story behind Zachary’s first vegan restaurant 

A plant-based movement is making its way through Zachary.

In 2022, Golden Vegan opened its first storefront in the former Zen-Jus location on Main Street after Zen-Jus owner Brittany Lawrence decided to move to another spot in Zachary. Lawrence offered Golden Vegan owner Neshia Rowe an opportunity to take over her lease and Rowe accepted the offer and opened the town’s first vegan restaurant in October.

When 225 magazine last spoke to Rowe, she was making vegan dishes for customers from her home kitchen. Now, she cooks from a spacious commercial kitchen and has a restaurant where people can dine in or pick up to-go orders.

