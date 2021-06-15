The seven industries that most need workers

Sawmills, veterinary clinics and psychologists’ offices are among the businesses gripped by escalating worker shortages, as employers in a few segments of the economy step up competition for workers.

According to The Washington Post, federal data pinpoints a few hot sectors where employers are having the most trouble finding employees.

The U.S. saw a record 9.3 million job openings in April, according to a release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning. Coincidentally, 9.3 million Americans were unemployed as of May, a separate BLS release showed. The ratio of about one job opening for every unemployed worker is only slightly higher than the U.S. saw in the super-tight labor market of 2019.

To find the specific industries where workers are the most scarce, The Washington Post analyzed federal wage and employment data for hundreds of narrow industries and found those where employers paid higher wages but still couldn’t attract new workers.

The niche-worker shortages The Post highlights all have wide-ranging impacts on the rest of the economy: sawmill workers, textile mill workers, specialized long-haul truckers, movers, specialty finishing contractors, mental health practitioners, veterinarians. Read the full story.