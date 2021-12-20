The pros and cons of hiring a boomerang employee

Your next hire may be a previous one. The number of boomerang employees, or employees who left a company and later came back, is growing.

In 2021, these workers accounted for 4.5% of all new hires on LinkedIn, an increase from 3.9% in 2019, Inc. reports. Some workers quit during the pandemic and are looking to return to their old jobs.

Hiring these workers may be a good move, as they are more predictable and have better immediate job performance. They also have lower training costs and are onboarded quicker, making them attractive hires for companies dealing with labor shortages.

A returning worker may only be good for the short term, however, and are more likely to resign, especially if they’re returning retirees. If you’re hiring for the long term, you may want to look at other options. Read the full story.