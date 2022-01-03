The most anticipated tech products for 2022

Depending on the breaks, 2022 could be a very eventful year for new tech products and even whole new tech categories. From gaming to electric vehicles to mixed reality wearables, next year’s releases could even begin a shift in the way we view tech’s role in personal and business life, Fast Company reports.

Some of these items have already been announced, and—barring disaster—will be delivered this year. Others are still in the rumor stage but have a reasonable shot of making it to market. Others are longshots.

Here are some sure things:

Valve Steam Deck. Valve and AMD said in July that they’d collaborated to build a new handheld gaming computer called the Steam Deck. The device looks a lot like the Nintendo Switch, but is the first PC-compatible handheld console and can play the full Steam library of Windows PC games, which is a big step for computing.

Rivian R1T and R1S. Rivian Automotive recently held an IPO that yielded it almost $12 billion and valued the EV upstart at more than $65 billion—more than some of the world’s best-known automakers. The company is working on delivering a fleet of local delivery vans to Amazon, which owns 20% of Rivian. But its marquee products are an electric pickup truck and an electric SUV.

Apple Universal Control. The company announced last year that the next versions of its iOS and MacOS operating systems would let users control a Mac and an iPad from one keyboard and one mouse or touchpad.

Apple iPhone 14 . As usual, Apple isn’t talking about next year’s iPhones. But if it sticks with tradition, it will release a new line of iPhones called the iPhone 14 this fall.

