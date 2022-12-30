The Meatatory aims to provide a new kind of butcher experience

Prairieville’s The Meatatory may look like your average butcher shop, but the flavor combinations inside are anything but.

The recently established shop combines local favorites with frequent recipe experimentation to create an inspired culinary experience.

“What sets us apart from your average everyday butcher shop is we do things that people necessarily wouldn’t think of,” owner and butcher Derek Stewart says. “I got into this for the creative aspect.”

The shop, which opened Sept. 9, offers a rotating menu of flavors. Owned and operated by Stewart and his wife, Laura, the shop began with Stewart making his own barbecue sauces out of their home. This led to sausages, and eventually the decision to open a full store.

Derek Stewart does the butchering and is often responsible for the creative combinations behind sausage and burger recipes. Laura Stewart manages the business side and makes charcuterie boards out of meats sliced in-house.

Every week The Meatatory releases five to six sausage flavors with the majority of those flavors being new. The shop also has staples like the Nashville hot chicken sausage and a pepper jelly pork sausage. In addition, it releases new burger flavors every few weeks.

