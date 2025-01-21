The latest on the winter weather impact in Baton Rouge

A rare winter storm left much of the Gulf Coast frozen Tuesday, closing highways, grounding flights and canceling classes for millions of students more accustomed to hurricane dismissals than snow days.

Locally, portions of Interstates 10, 12 and 110 and more than a dozen city-parish roads have been forced to close. At a Tuesday morning press conference, Mayor Sid Edwards and a handful of city-parish officials said more road closures should be expected as snow continues to fall and urged residents to refrain from driving.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging the public to regularly check 511la.org to stay up to date on road closures, and a full list of city-parish road closures can be found here.

Nearly 2,000 flights to, from or within the U.S. were canceled Tuesday and about 10,000 others have been delayed, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware.

At the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, American, Delta and United have canceled their Tuesday flights. American and United have also canceled a handful of their Wednesday morning flights. The airport is encouraging flyers to contact their airlines directly for the most accurate information.

Many of the schools and universities in the Capital Region are likely to remain closed Wednesday. Baton Rouge’s largest universities—LSU and Southern University—have shifted to remote classes. A regularly updated list of school and university closures can be found here.

All city-parish offices will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. A decision on when garbage and recycling collection will resume will be made Wednesday, according to the mayor’s office.

The Belle of Baton Rouge casino is closed Tuesday and The Queen Baton Rouge will close at 4 p.m.

Many area hospitals remain open for emergency care but most clinics have closed and elective procedures are being postponed across the board.

A full list of Baton Rouge General closures can be found here, and a full list of Lane Regional Medical Center closures can be found here. Check the status of Ochsner’s impacted locations here, and check the status of Woman’s Hospital here.

As of this afternoon’s publication deadline, the National Weather Service had issued a cold weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday, a winter storm warning until 12 a.m. Wednesday and an extreme cold warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Capital Region is expected to accumulate between 4 and 8 inches of snow.