The latest on the saltwater intrusion threatening south Louisiana taps 

Salt water making its way up the drought-stricken Mississippi River is on track to contaminate New Orleans drinking water by the end of the month, and federal, state and local officials are scrambling to deliver alternative freshwater supplies, USA Today Network reports.

President Joe Biden approved Louisiana’s request for an emergency declaration last week, which opens the door for federal aid, but saltwater intrusion has already compromised the drinking water supply in Plaquemines Parish.

Similar intrusions have happened before, but this wedge presents the greatest threat to the freshwater supply since 1988. Only an increase in rain in the upper Mississippi River Valley far north of Louisiana will create enough flow to flush the salt back into the Gulf of Mexico. Read the full story.