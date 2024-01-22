The latest on the proposed Blue Cross sale to Elevance

In a meeting with Business Report staff Friday, executives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Elevance Health made their case for the proposed sale of the former to the latter.

The proposed acquisition, which was resubmitted to state regulators in December and will be the subject of a public hearing hosted by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Feb. 14, would see the state’s leading health insurer—currently a nonprofit—sold to a for-profit, out-of-state company. Facing public pushback, the companies withdrew their initial proposal in September, stating that more time was needed for key stakeholders to understand the benefits of the transaction.

Here are some key takeaways from Friday’s discussion, as well as a primer on where the deal stands:

Following the Feb. 14 public hearing, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s roughly 95,000 policyholders with voting rights will be able to weigh in on the acquisition. Two-thirds of policyholders who vote must approve of the transaction for it to move forward. Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi, the insurer’s CEO, says he feels confident about meeting that requirement.

If policyholders approve of the deal, Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple will have 30 days following the closing of the hearing record to approve or deny the acquisition.

If both policyholders and regulators approve of the acquisition, the companies anticipate closing the transaction “in early 2024.” All eligible policyholders would then receive a share of the sale proceeds—approximately $3,000 per eligible policy.

A $3.1 billion public health foundation called the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative would be created with the sale proceeds with a stated goal of “improving the health and lives of the people in Louisiana.” The specifics of what that foundation would actually do remain unclear.

According to Udvarhelyi, the deal would allow BCBS to take advantage of Elevance Health’s superior technological capabilities to better serve its members. Developing the same technologies on its own would be very costly and would take years to accomplish, he says.

The terms of the acquisition specify that Elevance Health must continue to employ BCBS’ roughly 3,000 employees for two years following the close of the transaction. Though Udvarhelyi hinted that his retirement might happen sooner rather than later, he says that he intends to see the transition through.

BCBS’ networks would remain the same, and members would continue to have access to their current medical providers. The insurer’s leadership team would remain in Louisiana.

Outside of what is expected due to inflation, Udvarhelyi says costs would not rise in any significant way. It is worth noting that the Louisiana State Medical Society continues to voice concerns about the potential for increased premiums, limited access to treatment options and reduced benefits under the current proposal .