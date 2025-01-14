The latest on Nexus Louisiana’s CEO search

The next step in Nexus Louisiana’s search for a new president and CEO begins today with the start of a semifinal round of interviews.

The selection committee overseeing the CEO search will conduct virtual interviews with seven candidates Tuesday and Wednesday before making recommendations to the Nexus board to conduct in-person interviews, which are tentatively scheduled for the week of Feb. 10. The search is expected to be completed before the end of February. The list of candidates was not disclosed before this morning’s publication deadline.

Sixteen candidates applied for the position. Executive search firm Isaacson Miller presented 10 candidates to the committee on Oct. 31, followed by a second round of candidate presentations on Dec. 5.

Nexus has been without a permanent leader since longtime CEO Genevieve Silverman departed in June 2022 after 14 years. Stephen Loy, Nexus Louisiana’s executive director and a fixture in the organization for over two decades, departed in September for a position with LSU-led FUEL.

The organization’s management consultant, Calvin Mills, who has handled leadership responsibilities since 2022, announced last month that he, too, is leaving. He says he plans to return to his own companies and help them grow. Mills was a candidate for the CEO position but withdrew his name. Nexus has not named a replacement for Mills. The Nexus board is scheduled to meet Thursday at noon. The meeting agenda had not been released as of this morning’s publication deadline.