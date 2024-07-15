The income it takes to be middle class in the Capital Region

Achieving middle class in the Capital Region takes a household income of $64,222―the most of any metro area in Louisiana.

That’s according to a national analysis by the business and financial news website Business Insider.

As the site reports, most Americans consider themselves middle class, but in reality, the cutoffs are more limiting. In some states, its reporting found, just over 40% of residents fall in the middle-income bracket.

Business Insider created a database showing exactly how much it takes in each major U.S. metropolitan area to achieve middle class status. To do so, Business Insider examined all large metro areas tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022, then determined middle-class cutoffs using Pew Research Center’s definition of earning between two-thirds and double each metro’s median income.

Here’s what median household income is necessary to achieve middle class status in other metro areas in Louisiana, according to the Business Insider analysis:

Lake Charles: $62,184

New Orleans/Metairie: $61,602

Houma/Thibodaux: $58,332

Alexandria: $56,339

Hammond: $55,391

Shreveport/Bossier City: $52,775

Lafayette: $50,837

Monroe: $44,507

Nationwide, the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area in California weighed in with the highest median household income threshold for middle class status, at $148,900.

Get all the stats, including median household income boundaries for upper-class and lower-income status in Louisiana and across the country from Business Insider.