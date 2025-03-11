The IHOP on College Drive is ‘temporarily closed’ following legal action

The IHOP on College Drive has “temporarily closed” after its former franchisee was sued by the restaurant chain over breach of contract and trademark infringement.

“Store will be temporarily closed due to change in ownership,” a sign in the restaurant’s window reads. “We appreciate your patience during this transition and look forward to serving you soon!”

The identity of the new owner is currently unclear. Representatives for IHOP had not responded to requests for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

IHOP filed its lawsuit against 1930 LLC—the former franchisee—in Baton Rouge federal court on Feb. 10. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by the restaurant chain without prejudice on Feb. 20.

According to the initial complaint, the franchise agreement between IHOP and 1930 LLC expired on Jan. 30. At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, the franchisee had failed to cease operations or vacate the premises despite the expiration of that agreement.

IHOP said the unauthorized operation of the restaurant was causing “irreparable harm” to its brand and reputation, as customers were likely to “associate their negative experiences at the defendant’s unauthorized location with IHOP’s broader restaurant system.”

The alleged infractions followed a series of “prolonged, uncured defaults,” documents show. IHOP claimed that 1930 LLC and its affiliates owed the restaurant chain more than $440,000 in past-due rent, royalties, advertising fees and other obligations.

Read more about the lawsuit here.