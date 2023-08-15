The Hope Shop reopens down the street with added space 

The Hope Shop quietly moved into a new space in late July, but it still calls Government Street and Mid City home.

Now located between DIY Disco and Elsie’s Plate & Pie, the new storefront and addition of a separate office and workspace provide more space for inventory and nonprofit projects. The shop’s reopening is set for Saturday, Aug. 19.

Inside the new store, which was previously occupied by Body Botanicals, shoppers will find plenty of products that are fair-trade, ethically made and eco-friendly. Profits from store sales benefit Hands Producing Hope, the shop’s parent nonprofit that works to provide essential resources to remote communities.

Amber Vaughn, Hands Producing Hope’s Baton Rouge program director, says the team decided to move down Government Street because it simply outgrew the old storefront. The new location doubles the square footage of the shop’s old location at 1857 Government St., behind Circa 1857.

“There’s a lot more breathing room, definitely,” she says. “I loved the little shop, but you can definitely shop easier here.”

