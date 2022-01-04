The Great Resignation gets even greater

Workers quit their jobs in record numbers in November while the total employment openings pulled back a bit, the Labor Department reported this morning.

According to CNBC, the so-called quits level surged to 4.53 million for the month, according to the department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. That represents an 8.9% increase from October, and breaks September’s high-water mark of 4.36 million. However, as a percentage of the workforce, the quitting rate of 3% matched September’s mark.

For November, the number of job openings totaled 10.56 million, lower than the 11 million estimate from FactSet and a decline from 11.09 million in October. The level, however, was well ahead of the 6.88 million total of those out of work and looking for jobs in November, according to the government’s nonfarm payrolls report for that month. Read the full story.