The first storm of the 2023 hurricane season already happened 

The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday that the first storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season actually formed in mid-January, WAFB-TV reports.

NHC forecasters made the determination while conducting a standard reanalysis of systems observed over the Atlantic in recent months. An area of low pressure that formed off the coast of the northeastern United States attained enough organization to be classified as a subtropical storm by NHC.

What does January’s subtropical storm mean for this year’s list of storm names?

Traditionally, subtropical storms do get a name, but with this one being designated after the fact, NHC says it will remain unnamed. That means that the first tropical depression that forms during the upcoming hurricane season will actually be designated ‘Tropical Depression Two’, but the first tropical storm will be named Arlene, the first name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list. Read the full story.