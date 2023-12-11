The Fed is leaving interest rates alone for now, but are cuts on the horizon? 

With inflation edging closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, its policymakers are facing—and in some cases fueling—hopes that they will make a decisive shift in policy and cut interest rates next year, possibly as soon as spring.

Such a move would reduce borrowing costs across the economy, making mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing less expensive. Stock prices could rise, too, though share prices have already risen in expectation of cuts, potentially limiting any further rise.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though, has recently downplayed the idea that rate reductions are nearing. With the central bank poised to keep its key short-term rate unchanged when it meets this week, Powell hasn’t yet signaled that the Fed is conclusively done with its hikes. Speaking recently at Spelman College in Atlanta, the Fed chair cautioned that “it would be premature to conclude with confidence” that the Fed has raised its benchmark rate high enough to fully defeat inflation.

But the Fed’s two-day meeting that ends Wednesday will mark the third straight time that its officials have kept their key rate unchanged, lending weight to the widespread assumption that rate hikes are over.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the U.S. is on track this year for the fastest annual drop in inflation on record. If so, Goolsbee says, the result could be a “bigger soft landing than conventional wisdom believes has ever been possible.”

The timing of any rate cuts will depend on the health of the economy. A recession—or the threat of one—would likely prompt more, and earlier, interest rate reductions by the Fed. Read the latest on the Fed’s deliberations from the Associated Press.