The Face Place medical spa opens on Perkins Road

New medical spa The Face Place opened in the Garden District on Perkins Road last month, but its owners don’t want it to feel like a doctor’s office.

The new facility has a cheerful palette of greens, and walls sleekly trimmed with wood, wallpaper and gold hardware.

“We want everyone to know that we’re super friendly here,” says co-owner Laura Nichols. “When you walk in, you’re going to get a happy face.”

Services include various types of skin care, facials and vitamin shots.

Nichols and co-owner Emily Kinsley first connected while working as nurse practitioners at the same urgent care. When Nichols later outgrew the aesthetic salon space she worked in, she reached out to Kinsley with a proposal to open their own place. The Face Place opened in late January for their existing customers and officially for the public on March 16.

Read the full feature about the medical spa from 225 magazine.