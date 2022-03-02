The Blues Cafe opening on 3rd Street downtown this spring

A new brunch and lunch spot, The Blues Cafe, is set to open on 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge this month.

Damon Stewart and his wife, Chef Tameeka Stewart, will offer brunch and lunch specials, a space to conduct business meetings, and small personal chef and catering services, Damon Stewart says.

The downtown area is bouncing back from the pandemic, Damon Stewart says, and the couple hope to be a part of its revitalization and offer a multitude of food services for the surrounding area.

The cafe is at 320 Third Street, near Ruffino’s Catering, and will feature live entertainment including local bands, artists and poets.

Chef Tameeka will offer private dinners through the cafe.

The Stewarts are currently working on renovations while obtaining permits and hope to open before the end of the month.