The biggest cybersecurity risks may come from within your organization 

Malware and ransomware are hitting everything from personal cellphones to mission-critical infrastructure and supply chains. Whether it’s phishing, smishing, or vishing, attackers are getting more sophisticated, using details about our personal and work lives to tempt us to share our data.

But in a world where everyone is a target, companies need to understand their exposure to risks that come from inside their organizations as workers create, access and share data, Harvard Business Review reports.

Bret Arsenault, Microsoft’s chief information security officer, says some lessons he’s learned over the years can help small businesses protect themselves from cybersecurity threats:

Prioritize employee trust and privacy. The best insider risk programs emphasize the balance between employee privacy and company security. Setting up tools that indiscriminately sift through employee activities for wrongdoing will create anxiety and erode the relationship between employees and executives. Collaborate across functions. While IT and security groups will lead the way, insider risk is a business problem that involves the entire company. Broad involvement helps ensure wider buy-in and provides additional perspectives and resources, such as the legal department prioritizing emerging regulations and HR facilitating training programs and surveys. Recognize that employees are the first and last line of defense. Getting employees to engage with data protection and compliance training can be challenging, but it’s important that they know how to mitigate security risks and why it’s a priority. Train people on how to handle the organization’s data properly, and repeat that message regularly so it’s always fresh.

