The Big Squeezy adding hemp-infused juices

The Big Squeezy is adding a new line of CBD- and hemp-infused cold-pressed juices to its menu, the company announced this morning.

The Big Squeezy Owner Ash Shoukry credits the expansion to the passage of the 2018 farm bill. The bill, passed by Congress Wednesday, legalized hemp plants.

“The passage of the 2018 farm bill which legalizes hemp production, has enabled the Big Squeezy to introduce this exciting new product and dramatically increase the health benefits of our juices for our customers,” Shoukry says in a prepared statement.

To meet the predicted high demand for the new product, Shoukry says he’s expanding his California hemp production from 200 to 500 acres. The new product will initially launch in California before rolling out to select Big Squeezy locations in Louisiana next month.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in marijuana and hemp plants known for relieving pain, anxiety and depression. Unlike THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, CBD does not make users intoxicated, and it’s gaining popularity across the country, with an estimated industry value of $1 billion.

Companies are increasingly considering producing CBD-laced beverages,

Which is predicted to grow into a $600 million market over the next four years. Coca-Cola, along with the makers of Guinness, Heineken and Corona, have all reportedly began considering investing in or producing CBD-laced beverages.