The Baton Rouge Arts Market is under new leadership

The Baton Rouge Arts Market, which provides local artists and makers an opportunity to sell their handmade goods to the public, has new leadership.

Beginning with the February 2024 market, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge program will be managed by Lucas Lognion.

Lognion is the owner of Brass by Circa 1857, a downtown gift shop that showcases the work of local artists. He is also the facilitator of other arts markets in the Baton Rouge area, founder of the Work Downtown, Play Downtown initiative and a 2023 Forty Under 40 honoree.

The entrepreneur hopes to inject some fresh ideas into the 20-year-old program―including the immediate addition of an artist hospitality tent to provide free coffee, drinks and snacks to the artists each month.

Lognion has intentions of other changes down the road. One goal is to introduce a section of the market that highlights the work of local high school students. Other plans call for incorporating a consistent live music component to the market as well as a kids’ crafts table.

“I’m just looking forward to further elevating Baton Rouge’s arts scene,” Lognion says. “I want to make Baton Rouge a cultural arts hub and a destination.”

BRAM is held on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market at 5th and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.