‘The Advocate’ publisher Judi Terzotis named national Publisher of the Year 

Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com in New Orleans and The Advocate in Baton Rouge, has been named Editor & Publisher magazine’s 2021 Publisher of the Year.

Terzotiz, who has served as publisher of The Advocate for the past three years, was awarded the honor at the America’s Newspapers Senior Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs.

Mike Blinder, publisher of E&P, says the magazine received a record number of nominations for Terzotis, who will be featured in the publication’s December cover package.

In her time with The Advocate Terzotis helped develop and implement one of the news publishing industry’s most aggressive audience subscription initiatives, gaining over 80% year-over-year subscription growth. Read more about her career.