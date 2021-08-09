Thaihey Thaifood leaving Baton Rouge for New Orleans

Thaihey Thaifood is closing its Lee Drive restaurant next week ahead of a planned move to New Orleans.

Co-owner Nathan Greene says business has been good but he couldn’t pass up the chance to move to an “amazing location” in the French Quarter.

“We’re a mom-and-pop shop,” he says. “This opportunity’s just too good to turn down.”

After a stint at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, the restaurant opened in Baton Rouge’s now-defunct White Star Market in January 2020. Greene said they had planned to stay at the market for about 18 months or so, but those plans were upended when the food hall closed the following March.

The restaurant opened on Lee Drive in May of last year.

Next Monday, Aug. 16, will be the last day at the current location. Greene says they are aiming to open the New Orleans restaurant in October.

“We’ve had a very good time here in Baton Rouge and we’ve enjoyed all of our customers,” he says.