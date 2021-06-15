Texas-based regional shipping company expanding into Baton Rouge

Lone Star Overnight, a Texas-based regional shipping company, today announced plans to expand its services into the Baton Rouge area.

The company, which currently serves Texas, Oklahoma and western Louisiana and is headquartered in Austin, plans to start operations in southeastern Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kansas this September.

In addition to Baton Rouge, the company will deliver packages in New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, Hammond, as well as other cities in the southeastern part of the state.

Lone Star Overnight has a network of 23 operating locations for courier and parcel services, and will offer two-day delivery for southeast Louisiana. See the announcement.