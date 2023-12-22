Terri Ricks is working to overhaul the Department of Children and Family Services   

Terri Porche Ricks’ path has brought her back to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) time and time again.

She started her career as an eligibility determinations examiner in the department, then known as the Department of Social Services, in 1991, where she worked directly with pregnant mothers and children in need. She left the department to attend law school and worked as an attorney, before she returned to the department from 2004 to 2008 as undersecretary under the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Eight years later she came back on to serve as the department’s executive counsel before being promoted as Deputy Secretary.

And when the organization faced upheaval in 2022, she was called to take on the department’s top leadership role. A media investigation into the death of multiple children under the department’s watch led to the resignation of then-Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. In December of last year, Ricks was named as her successor.

“The press allowed people to understand that we really had a need,” Ricks says. “It was a calling card for those who really wanted to be a part of the solution to come forward.”

A year in as secretary, Ricks has focused on finding those individuals and staffing up the organization. Chronic understaffing was a major complaint voiced by DCFS workers amid the scrutiny. By November, the department had added 333 full-time employees and reduced its statewide turnover rate.

225 sat down with Ricks to discuss where DCFS stands and what the future looks like. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity. Read the entire Q&A here. Below is a sample of what you’ll find:

What was the first change you wanted to implement when you took over the role?

When I took over, we were reeling from a lot of press that was focusing on some very tragic child deaths. That allowed us to really put a focus on the number of vacancies that we were living with at that time. The first focus was to open up means of communication with our employees and to tackle the vacancies.