Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M

The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is the buyer, headed by Avid Realty Partners founder and CEO Craig Berger.

“We like the Baton Rouge market, in particular the Perkins Rowe area and the medical district,” he says. “Baton Rouge is a little bit ‘below the radar’ for some large institutions, so we are happy to step in to fill that void with this purchase.”

Berger says there are no upfront plans to perform any renovations or make changes to the apartments right now, but says that any asset will need upgrades over time.

Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. was the seller but the company has retained its interest in and will continue to manage Perkins Rowe’s retail and office components, confirms Trademark senior director of finance Kaylie Horner.

Terraces’ accommodations range from 606-square-foot studio apartments to 1,662-square-foot, three-bedroom and three-bathroom units.