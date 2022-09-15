​​Tentative rail deal would prevent ‘significant’ consequences for Louisiana

Freight rail companies and workers have reached a tentative deal ahead of Friday’s deadline, avoiding a strike, at least for now, that could threaten progress to alleviate supply-chain snags and inflation.

Union members, who would have to approve the deal, have agreed not to strike while the ratification vote is tallied. A prolonged strike could create more supply chain issues, including empty store shelves, temporary closures at factories and higher prices for consumer goods, Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser says.

“Any interruption in rail service to our members would have significant economic and societal consequences, including putting public health at risk,” Bowser says by email. “Water treatment facilities that rely on routine delivery of chlorine and other treatment chemicals would be at risk of service interruptions, impacting the quality of the water we drink and the wastewater we return to the environment.”

Labor Secretary Martin Walsh brokered the talks, which began Wednesday morning and reportedly lasted 20 hours. Talks had stalled over a push for companies to improve working conditions, including allowing workers to take unpaid leave to visit physicians, the New York Times and other outlets report.

The new contracts would provide rail employees a 24% wage increase covering 2020 through 2024, including an immediate payout on average of $11,000 upon ratification, according to the Association of American Railroads, an industry group.

Reaction from union members to the deal has ranged from optimism to “deep skepticism,” according to Washington Post labor reporter Lauren Kaori Gurley.