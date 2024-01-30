Tens of thousands of business deals occur daily on Baton Rouge interstates 

An estimated 45,000-plus business deals are made on Interstates 10 and 12 through Baton Rouge each day, according to a recent survey of 3,000 commuters by California-based legal services firm LawLinq.

These major crossings see a blend of local and interstate traffic, where professionals from various sectors, including government, academia, and industry, turn their vehicles into mobile offices. Amid the traffic congestion Baton Rouge residents love to complain about, they engage in hands-free conference calls and strategize over upcoming projects, completing an estimated 25,080 deals each day on I-10 and 22,572 deals on I-12, according to LawLinq’s report.

I-10 and I-12 in Baton Rouge came in at No. 98 and No. 104 respectively on LawLinq’s list of the 150 “most productive” stretches of road. The survey results indicated that routes in California, specifically I-10, U.S. 101, and I-405 in Los Angeles, were the top routes where commuters were most actively working from their cars, underscoring significant safety concerns on those busy roads.

I-10 through New Orleans sees an estimated 35,000 on-the-road deals daily, placing it at No. 67. Read more about the survey.