Tens of thousands more Louisiana workers quit their jobs in May 

Roughly 60,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in May, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the state continues to see workers voluntarily leave their jobs in droves.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, from January to May, 35,000 more Louisiana workers left their jobs than over the same five months in 2021. More than 300,000 workers left jobs on their own terms—the most ever recorded for the first five months of the year.

The high rate of workers quitting doesn’t appear to be slowing down. While the projected total for May was down by about 1,000 from April’s total, the state has recorded three consecutive months with 60,000 or more workers quitting. Read the full story.