Temp worker layoffs seen as possible warning sign of oncoming recession

Employers are shedding temporary workers at an increasingly fast rate, a sign that broader job losses could be on the horizon, reports The Wall Street Journal.

In the last five months of 2022, employers cut 110,800 temporary workers, including 35,000 in December, the largest monthly drop since early 2021. Many economists view the sector as an early indicator of future labor-market shifts, WSJ says.

Temporary employment declines have preceded some recent recessions. Typically employed through staffing agencies, temp workers are easy for companies to bring on board and let go.

The labor market remains historically strong, but is slowing. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the smallest gain in two years.

Pullbacks in temp employment preceded broader payroll declines by several months in recent downturns, including the 2001 and 2008 recessions. For example, employment in the temp sector began falling in early 2007, while employment across all sectors didn’t begin to descend until about a year later.

Still, trends in the temp sector are volatile and don’t always signal a recession is imminent. Temp jobs fell four months in a row in 1995, for instance, during a period of economic growth.

Some of the declines in temporary employment could reflect a normalization after aggressive hiring throughout much of 2021 and into 2022. Many businesses—such as supermarkets and food processors—bulked up with short-term staff to help meet surging demand.

Another explanation for a declining number of temp workers is an increase in permanent hiring, the report says. Read the full story (subscription).