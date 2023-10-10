Tellurian asks FERC for more time to finish Driftwood LNG export plant

U.S. energy company Tellurian Inc. has asked federal energy regulators for more time to build its Driftwood liquefied natural gas export plant near Lake Charles, Reuters reports.

In a filing last week, Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for an extra 36 months beyond the originally authorized in-service date to complete construction of the LNG plant and an associated natural gas pipeline.

In April 2019, FERC approved the construction of the 27.5 million-tons-per-year Driftwood and gave Tellurian seven years, or until 2026, to complete the project. The extra 36 months would give Tellurian until 2029 to finish the project. Read more.

