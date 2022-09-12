Telecom companies backing off on protests of broadband expansion grant awards

Louisiana is in the early phase of a grant program to expand broadband internet services to rural and underserved communities in the state, but established companies in the industry have taken steps to limit competition in these underserved areas.

Moving forward, it appears some major telecommunications companies are backing down from this fight—and will have fewer chances to do so in the future.

The number of broadband expansion grants under protest has fallen from 26 to 16 after several telecom companies withdrew their challenges, according to the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity. Housed under the Division of Administration, the office awarded 67 Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or GUMBO, grants for rural broadband expansion in the first wave of awards July 25, amounting to $130 million funded through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Many of the grants have gone to smaller internet service providers and telecom startups, several of which are Louisiana-based companies. However, following a July 25 announcement of initial grant awards, competing telecom companies filed formal protests with the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, forcing the state to halt 26 of those awards in accordance with state law and the rules of the GUMBO grant program.

Since then, several of the challenges have been voluntarily withdrawn, according to Veneeth Iyengar, broadband development and connectivity executive director. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.