Teen employment appears strong for second summer in a row

The summer of 2021 was the strongest in years for U.S. teenagers seeking work. Beset by labor shortages, businesses trying to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic hired nearly a million more teens than in summer 2020.

Overall, more than 6 million U.S. teens, or 36.6%, had a paying job for at least part of last summer, marking the highest teen summer employment rate since 2008, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many economists are predicting another strong job market for teens this summer, too. If that pans out, it would continue a turnaround from the low-water mark of 2010 and 2011 and suggest that the plunge in teen employment during the first pandemic summer of 2020 was an anomaly.

That summer, fewer than one-third of U.S. teens (30.8%) had a paying job, as many of the places most likely to employ them were either shuttered entirely or had their operations severely curtailed because of the pandemic.

Still, teen summer employment remains well below where it was before the turn of the 21st century. From 1948, when the current data series began, through 2000, roughly half (or even more, in some years) of U.S. teens on average could expect to spend at least part of their summer vacation lifeguarding, waiting tables, running the Tilt-a-Whirl or otherwise working for pay.

Data so far this year, as well as anecdotal evidence, suggests that this could be another strong summer for teens looking to earn some money. Read the full report from Pew Research Center.