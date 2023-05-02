TEDxBatonRouge plans inaugural event for September 

TEDxBatonRouge today announced it will hold an inaugural event Sept. 14 at the Manship Theatre.

The event, themed “Think Again,” focuses on bringing ideas for Baton Rouge to the local stage. Event participants will be asked to challenge assumptions, consider possibilities, and “cultivate curiosity,” according to the announcement.

The TEDxBatonRouge organization is led by Baton Rouge residents Melissa Thompson and Morgan Almeida and is independent from the larger TED Conferences organization. The Baton Rouge event will be recorded live and made available for free to the public.

TEDxBatonRouge aims to spotlight ideas on a variety of subjects, including TED’s founding three topics—technology, entertainment and design—plus others, including business, science, global issues and history. Organizers will conduct a speaker selection and coaching process, ultimately choosing five to six ideas.

Local partners involved in TEDxBatonRouge include Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Success Labs, Gatorworks, 4thFLR, WRKF Baton Rouge Public Radio, Baton Rouge Gallery, and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Get more information.