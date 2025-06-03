TechServ acquisition powers a new Bernhard utility venture

Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners has acquired Texas-based TechServ, a major utility service provider, and announced the formation of a new platform aimed at supporting grid modernization and utility infrastructure expansion.

The deal positions Bernhard Capital, a Baton Rouge private equity firm focused on services and infrastructure investments, to capitalize on growing demand for utility and telecom engineering services driven by electrification, artificial intelligence and expanding digital infrastructure.

Founded in 1992, TechServ operates in 21 states with more than 850 employees. The company provides engineering, construction oversight, damage assessment and joint use coordination services to electric and telecommunications utilities nationwide.

“This partnership positions TechServ to lead in a rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape,” TechServ CEO Randall Wisenbaker said in making the announcement. “Partnering with BCP will allow us to reinforce our client commitment while accelerating our growth and expanding our capabilities.”

BCP partner Mark Spender called TechServ a strong fit for the firm’s strategy of investing in essential infrastructure services.

The acquisition comes as U.S. utilities face mounting pressure to upgrade aging systems and accommodate surging energy demands from data centers, EV infrastructure and electrified transit.

Bernhard Capital, which has $5 billion in assets under management, has deployed capital across five funds and maintains a growing portfolio of infrastructure-focused businesses. The TechServ acquisition adds momentum to the firm’s ongoing investments in energy, telecom and critical services sectors.